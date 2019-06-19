Mumbai: RN Cooper Hospital doctors strike for clean water

Apart from protesting against the attack on the doctors, the city-based resident doctors are now protesting for clean water in their hostel. On Tuesday morning, the resident doctors at RN Cooper Hospital, went on a strike, because of unclean and non-potable water in their Resident Medical Officer (RMO) quarters and the canteen.

Apart from emergency cases, they refused to attend patients.

According to the doctors, they have been facing the issue for the last two months. Despite several complaints to the medical superintendent of the hospital as well as the college dean, no action was taken.

The students alleged that unclean water has also given rise to medical health issues.

"We have written to the concerned authorities seeking help. No action has been taken to resolve the issue," said Dr Mohammed Chinde, Orthopaedic Resident, Cooper Hospital.

While the authority blames the ongoing work of the metro work for contamination of the water.

The medical superintendent at RN Cooper Hospital, Dr Rajesh Sukhdeve, who also lives in the staff quarters, said, "We also often face the problems of unclean water. The water in our toilets is black and dirty. However, these problems are solved immediately by our engineers."

"We have provided them with over 150 mineral water cans along with two water tankers," added Dr Sukhdeve.

According to the hospital authority, they are looking into the matter and are taking help from specialized experts at the BMC. Periodic check-ups will be done, every morning by an executive engineer, Water Works department, Western Suburbs.

The doctors added that they will continue to protes till the authority resolves the issue.