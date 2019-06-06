Mumbai: Railways to test AC locals with low-slung gears in rain

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani in talks to get Rs 16,550 crore loan for Akash Ambani led subsidiary, check details

Women will get proper representation in Parliament, state assemblies soon: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

This ex-Indian player is world’s highest paid cricket coach; salary more than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Jailer producer gifts Anirudh Ravichander new Porsche car worth Rs 1.5 crore after Rajinikanth-starrer's success

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani in talks to get Rs 16,550 crore loan for Akash Ambani led subsidiary, check details

Women will get proper representation in Parliament, state assemblies soon: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

Richest cricketers of Pakistan

Popular Bollywood actors with Pakistan connection

Health benefits of Kantola (Spiny Gourd) 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: Railways to test AC locals with low-slung gears in rain

Locomotives will be sent to Delhi, Chennai if it fails to sustain city's monsoon

article-main
Latest News

Shashank Rao

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Whether or not Mumbai will get India's first AC locomotive with underslung electronic systems will be decided in this monsoon. There are two major issues that the Indian Railways need to tackle for which trials of this AC local – which will have 10 per cent more seating space – will be carried out starting this month. Sources said that they will run even in water-logged tracks to see if it incurs any trouble. If it doesn't then Mumbai will retain it else, Delhi and Chennai will welcome this one-of-its-kind AC local trains.

On Wednesday, senior officials from Railway Board confirmed that they are concerned about the shortfall in the train-track gap by 360mm which does not match the specifications as well.

The underslung equipments are at a height of 400mm from rail tracks, while as per specifications it should be 760mm and with water-proofing (IP-68 ratings) it should be 650mm. Sources also said that in case this train gets stranded in waterlogged tracks then it will remain marooned. Moreover, they cannot even dry the electronics and electrics — which also includes the power supply equipments — and thus most of the equipment will have to be replaced making it a costly affair. "There are concerns raised by the Western and Central Railway about the AC local with under-slung equipments. We will conduct trials this monsoon in Mumbai itself and inspect the issues," said Rajesh Agrawal, Member (Rolling Stock), Railway Board. He is in-charge of train manufacturing across Indian Railways.

There is another problem too, which again can be a problem in its operations. This new AC local with under-slung has been designed for 12 people per square meter of space inside a coach. At present, our local trains are designed for 16 people per square meter. Sources said that a normal 12-car EMU train has an axle load of 80-81 tonne, however the load of axles of under-slung AC local touches more than 84 tonne which could lead to derailment due to extra burden on wheels. This would simply mean that the train would become unsafe to run if there is overloading.

"Ideally trains across the world are designed to carry 8 people per sq meter of space inside a coach. We conducted a lot of trials and even a 3-member committee was formed who came up with this recommendation. Carrying 16 people per sq meter is inhumane," said another member from Railway Board. At least nine more AC locals with under-slung equipments will be manufactured depending on the success of this prototype.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 12 rescued as three-storey building collapses in Barabanki

Meet Nepal's richest person who has Rs 14,890 crore net worth, know about his business empire

How is Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s beauty platform Tira different from Falguni Nayar's Nykaa?

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail may get Rs 20700 crore in coming weeks

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE