Mumbai: Railways to test AC locals with low-slung gears in rain

Locomotives will be sent to Delhi, Chennai if it fails to sustain city's monsoon

Whether or not Mumbai will get India's first AC locomotive with underslung electronic systems will be decided in this monsoon. There are two major issues that the Indian Railways need to tackle for which trials of this AC local – which will have 10 per cent more seating space – will be carried out starting this month. Sources said that they will run even in water-logged tracks to see if it incurs any trouble. If it doesn't then Mumbai will retain it else, Delhi and Chennai will welcome this one-of-its-kind AC local trains.



On Wednesday, senior officials from Railway Board confirmed that they are concerned about the shortfall in the train-track gap by 360mm which does not match the specifications as well.



The underslung equipments are at a height of 400mm from rail tracks, while as per specifications it should be 760mm and with water-proofing (IP-68 ratings) it should be 650mm. Sources also said that in case this train gets stranded in waterlogged tracks then it will remain marooned. Moreover, they cannot even dry the electronics and electrics — which also includes the power supply equipments — and thus most of the equipment will have to be replaced making it a costly affair. "There are concerns raised by the Western and Central Railway about the AC local with under-slung equipments. We will conduct trials this monsoon in Mumbai itself and inspect the issues," said Rajesh Agrawal, Member (Rolling Stock), Railway Board. He is in-charge of train manufacturing across Indian Railways.



There is another problem too, which again can be a problem in its operations. This new AC local with under-slung has been designed for 12 people per square meter of space inside a coach. At present, our local trains are designed for 16 people per square meter. Sources said that a normal 12-car EMU train has an axle load of 80-81 tonne, however the load of axles of under-slung AC local touches more than 84 tonne which could lead to derailment due to extra burden on wheels. This would simply mean that the train would become unsafe to run if there is overloading.



"Ideally trains across the world are designed to carry 8 people per sq meter of space inside a coach. We conducted a lot of trials and even a 3-member committee was formed who came up with this recommendation. Carrying 16 people per sq meter is inhumane," said another member from Railway Board. At least nine more AC locals with under-slung equipments will be manufactured depending on the success of this prototype.