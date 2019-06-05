Mumbai: Railways to guard tracks from litterbugs

Filth-covered railway tracks and poor drainage system had always been a bane for Mumbaikars, especially during monsoons. Garbage dumped along railway tracks not only defaces the railways but also clogs the drainage lines, which leads to water-logging on tracks during monsoon. This year, though the authorities claim that 90 per cent of monsoon-preparedness work is complete, the situation is no better as people continue to dump garbage on rail lands, claim railways and the civic body.

Railways: A Dump Yard

On June 4, the Railway Police Force (RPF) apprehended a slum dweller identified as Nagesh Lingayat for dumping asbestos sheets next to rail tracks at Byculla. Nagesh Lingayat (35), a slum dweller who stays next to the rail line at Byculla, was caught from the spot by the Railway Police Force. As per sources, the RPF had been monitoring the slums along the rail tracks for the past few weeks now. A case against Lingayat was registered under Sections 145 (b) and 147 of the Railway Act.

The CR officials said that the decision to monitor the actions of slum dwellers and enlighten them about the perils of throwing garbage on tracks was taken more seriously following a meeting with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Until June 3, the CR authorities have issued notices to 161 households and prosecuted 214 people for throwing garbage on tracks and rail premises. The drive began a fortnight ago wherein they targeted people staying illegally in slums next to the rail lines. "We want to make it loud and clear that people will be booked if found dumping garbage on rail tracks. We have also asked the BMC to install garbage bins outside these slums and levy fines on miscreants. We will also keep a vigil on these slums," said a senior CR official.

The railways have also identified over 25 locations on both western and central lines where multi-storeyed slums stand dangerously next to rail tracks. The rail authorities have asked the BMC to demolish these as soon as possible. The CR has removed over 1 lakh cubic meters of muck while the WR have removed 1.60 lakh cubic meters from rail tracks and land till May 31.

Drain lines

And then there are the culverts and drainage systems which carries the garbage and muck lying on rail premises/tracks. "We have been cleaning drains for days now. We have also asked the BMC to clean major nullahs in the city, which bypasses rail lines and clogs during heavy rains and high tides," said a WR official. According to sources, over 90 per cent of drains has been cleaned. These include Mithi, Poisar, Chamdawadi (Bandra), Dahisar, Kurla, Dharavi, Sion, and Vikhroli. Drains at Dharavi and Sion are yet to be cleaned from the first phase. The railways and BMC have used drones and cameras to document the drain and culvert cleaning work. Suction machines have also been procured for cleaning major nullahs.

On the other hand, the railways claim that the BMC is yet to pay a considerable amount for cleaning drains and culverts falling on rail premises. The BMC needs to pay around Rs 2.80 crore to WR and CR together. However, the railways have received around Rs 1.40 crore from the civic body, though the railway officials claim that money is not an issue.