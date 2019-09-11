Mumbai: 'Probe Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal graft'

A local activist has alleged all-round corruption in the running of Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal, be it the sale of ladoos, dialysis centre, patient service fund, chappal stands or putting up barricades for darshan. In order to conduct a neutral inquiry, he has demanded a third-party audit, dissolution of the existing executive body and appointment of an administrator till the inquiry is complete. Activist Mahesh Vengurlekar has written a complaint to the Charity Commissioner on August 13, 2019, placing his demands.

The complaint states that while the Mandal in question presents its accounts every year to the charity commission, it never submits supporting documents and addendum. Hence, the complaint claims, these are questionable.

It also alleges large-scale corruption in the running of dialysis centre and the patient-aid centre that functions throughout the year. If a detailed investigation is carried out, large-scale corruption will be exposed, alleges Vengurlekar.

He adds that the Mandal is spending exorbitant amounts of money as per its whims, "which is a blatant misuse of public money".

The complainant has also alleged that the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal also pays money to the nearby Mandals as donations so that they never raise any issues with the Mandals. Spending the devotees' money donated to the Mandal to other Mandals is a breach of their trust, alleges the complainant.

The balance sheet shows a collective spend of Rs 10,75,000 towards live telecast. However, there is no mention of whom the funds are given away to.

He has also alleged that the Mandal stopped the different queues one for 'Mannat' or 'Divine wish-seeking' line in 2007 after he complained about them to the charity commissioner and instead called it 'Charan Sparsh' or feet touching line for which the Mandal charges a premium.

"There is no permission sought from the charity commission while auctioning the precious articles. The auction should happen in front of an administrator that the charity commissioner appoints. The gold, silver and cash received shouldn't be deposited with the Mandal office but the charity commission should take custody of it," said Vengurlekar.

Rajesh Lohar, PRO, Charity Commissioner Office, said: "We've forwarded the complaint to the Public Festival Registration Committee."