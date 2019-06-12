Mumbai: Opposition skeptical as CIDCO junks 6K home forms

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) had rejected over 6,000 applications out of 14,838 forms under the affordable housing lottery scheme in its recently declared results. Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had declared the housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in August 2018. Over 50,000 applications were submitted for the scheme.

Anil Galgali, the RTI activist said it is surprising to find so many applications have been rejected under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. “The rejections seem suspicious. We can understand some minor rejections, but nearly 50 per cent applications were turned down. We need to conduct an investigation by a high-level independent authority,” Galgali said.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said this major housing scheme was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to allure voters. “Now that the elections have been concluded, the CIDCO has rejected over 6,000 applications.

It also shows the CIDCO is more interested in denying people their dream to own a house rather than fulfilling their dream. I am sure there must be a syndicate in CIDCO to sell these rejected forms for houses to some third party.

We ask the Chief Minister to probe this issue at the earliest,” Malik said. One of the applicants, who had come to CIDCO to know the reason for rejection, said he was surprised to know so many applications had been rejected.