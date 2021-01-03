Mumbai cop saves elderly man from approaching train, slaps him later

In a display of courage and timely intervention, a constable of the Mumbai Police saved a sixty-year-old man from coming under a local train at the city's Dahisar railway station on Friday (January 1).

The incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed at the platform of the railway station. The video of the same went viral after being shared on social media, with many praising the cop for his timely action in saving the man.

The man can be seen going to the other platform by crossing the railway track when one of his shoes came off. The elderly man was on the railway track trying to wear his shoe even as a local train was approaching him.

Also read Mumbai cop captures python in Dharavi, check viral video

The video shows SB Nikam, a Mumbai police constable, rushing to the platform. Nikam can be seen asking the man to get off the track and gesturing towards him to hurry up.

The man, who is identified as Ganpat Solankhi, wore his shoe and tried to cross the track even when the train was just a few metres away from him. When the train was about to hit the man, the constable pulled him on the platform, saving his life.

Also read Popular Mumbai 'sexpert' Dr Mahinder Watsa passes away at 96

The cop was seen slapping the man for being careless and putting his life in danger on the rail track.

In another incident from October last year, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved a woman passenger after she fell while trying to board a train at the Ghatkopar railway station in Mumbai. The constable rushed to assist the woman when she hit a rod and fell while trying to catch a train and saved her from slipping into the cavity between the platform and the train track.

It has to be noted that trespassing on railway tracks is a punishable offence under the law.

(With inputs from ANI)