Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMumbai
topStoriesenglish

Mumbai Airport to be shut for 6 hours on this date, know why

Mumbai Airport: Both its runways will remain temporarily closed for operations from 11 am to 5 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

Mumbai Airport to be shut for 6 hours on this date, know why
Mumbai Airport to be shut for 6 hours on this date, know why (file photo)

Mumbai Airport will remain shut from 11 am to 5 pm (six hours) on May 2 for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work. The scheduled temporary runway closure is an annual exercise. A contingency plan on the same will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers' safety, it in a statement.

The exercise involves specialists in engineering and airside teams inspecting the runway surface for micro-texture and macro-texture wear and tear that may have occurred due to day-to-day operations and help strengthen the airside strip, it said.

The Adani Group-owned Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Internation Airport (CSMI) has two crossing runways-RWY 09/27 and 14/32. The two runways will remain temporarily non-operational on May 2, as part of the facility's monsoon contingency plan.

The temporary closure will be from 11 am to 5 pm and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard, CSMIA said. CSMIA said it has already intimated all its relevant stakeholders six months in advance and added that, this has also helped airlines to plan their flight schedules accordingly.

All operations will resume as usual from post 5 pm on May 2, it added. Mumbai International Airport, which is the world's second busiest single-runway airport, handles around 900 flight movements each day.

(With inputs from PTI)

READNagaland minister Temjen Imnan's ‘Sakht Launda’ tweet will make you go ROFL

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan shows off her curves in bold off-shoulder golden dress, parties with BFFs Orry, Tania Shroff in viral photos
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos and videos
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Inside pics of Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s palatial home worth Rs 5000 crore with pool, gymnasium
From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Won't tolerate Savarkar's insult, apologise for remarks: Nitin Gadkari to Rahul Gandhi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.