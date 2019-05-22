Mumbai: 46-yr-old rape accused escapes from custody of Versova Police

A 46-year-old accused of raping a minor escaped from the custody of Versova police on Monday evening. According to the police, a team had taken the accused Sunil Chauhan to Cooper hospital for medical check-up which is part of the procedure of the arrest of an accused. Chauhan is accused of raping a 15-year-old minor in Bharatnagar in Versova. According to police, he lured the minor with a chocolate and eventually raped her in a deserted place. He was arrested on Monday and taken to cooper hospital for medical check-up.

“Chauhan told the police personnel that he is a diabetic and needed to drink water. He also told them that he was not feeling well. While one guard was doing the paperwork of the medical check-up, Chauhan thinking that his health might get deteriorate if he walked, told another constable to get him a glass of water,” said a police officer.

While the two police personnel were busy, Chauhan took advantage of the situation and escaped from the spot. When the police could not find him in the hospital premise, a case was registered at Juhu police station. Police teams of Juhu and Versova police station are currently trying to nab him.

Police sources said his family members are being questioned to find him.