Maharashtra: OBC becomes the focal point as state goes for social engineering

OBC

The governing BJP-Sena combine has resorted to social engineering in its additional Budget while paying special attention to the other backward castes, in a clear attempt to appease various communities ahead of the state elections.



The state has made a provision of Rs 200 crore for the Maharashtra State Other Backward Classes Finance and Development Cooperation. Besides, it has approved a plan to start 18 boys' hostels and an equal number of hostels for girls for OBC students across the state.



"A scholarship scheme will be started for OBC girls in the name of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule. Under this scheme, Rs 60 per month per girl studying in standard of 5th to 7th and Rs 100 per girl studying in 8th to 10th standards will be given. In Maharashtra, a total 2.20 lakh OBC category girls will benefit from this scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer," said Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday.



Mungantiwar said that the government has also planned to award meritorious OBC students. State OBC toppers in SSC and HSC exams will receive Rs 1 lakh and Rs 51,000 respectively.



When he expanded his cabinet nearly 10 days ago, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inducted 13 ministers, including five OBC members.



A senior BJP leader said OBC is the core of the BJP. "Earlier too, the Madhav (Ma-Mali, Dha-Dhangar and V-Vanjari) attention to the other backward castes was systematically groomed and promoted by the RSS. It had helped the BJP come to power in the state in 1995. Leaders like Gopinath Munde and Eknath Khadse were part of this power-sharing plan."



The leader said the RSS has groomed the OBC leadership to counter the Maratha-dominated Congress-NCP in state politics. "Keeping that in mind, OBCs have been given the importance in the cabinet as well as the Budget," said the leader, requesting not to be identified.



In the recent cabinet expansion, BJP leaders Sanjay Kute, Anil Bonde, Parinay Fuke (Kunbi), Atul Save (Mali) and Shiv Sena members Jaydutt Kshirsagar (Teli) entered the state cabinet. All these ministers belong to communities that are part of the umbrella body of OBC. "Every party builds its vote bank. So BJP's core vote bank is OBC. This formula worked in preceding Lok Sabha polls and we expect the same in state polls as well," said a senior BJP minister.