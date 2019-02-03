Maharashtra governmnet launches two schemes for women self-help groups

The state government on Saturday launched two schemes for women entrepreneurs who are working through women's self-help groups. Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar launched the Prajwala Scheme through Tejashree Financial Services which would be funding Rs. 68.53 crore in next three years.

Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (Mavim) and Human Development Commissioner's office have inked an MoU for running this scheme. Another scheme Hirakani Maharashtrachi is aimed at imparting skill sets to women and district as well as Taluka level camps for tarining would be held.

Mungantiwar inaugurated the convention of the women's self-help groups in the state. The schemes are aimed at bringing out such women from debt trap and to impart skill training to them for earning livelihood.

The women entrepreneurs who are engaged in small businesses and looking for market through their self-help groups would be trained for various skill sets. Such women often find it difficult to repay loan in the teething period of the business and this Tejashree Financial Services would help women to come out of debt situation and prosper in the business by using the skill sets after training.