Khar residents devise unique ways to tackle garbage menace

Garbage

The Khar resident association has come out with a unique solution to tackle the menace of garbage disposal in their locality. They have deployed a trailer to collect their garbage.

The association will propose its plans on Friday to BMC officials in a workshop in which it plans to emulate the D Ward's method of stationing a trailer where locals, vegetable, fruit, flower vendors, among others will use the trailer to dispose of their garbage instead of littering around the place.

The nuisance creators in the Khar Market are largely attributed to the locals who throw food outside to cows who sit and eat and the vendors who spill their products after BMC has finished sweeping. The proposal will also involve allocation of all vegetable/fruit and flower vendors on one of the by lanes, leaving the road free for motorists and pedestrians.

"On everyone's consent we began door to door collection of garbage or dustbins which earlier always use to overflow on the roads," said Anandini Thakoor, Managing Trustee of Khar Residents Association.

Specific areas were taken up on trial basis in which private sweepers were hired to run garbage trucks through two different routes across the area to collect the waste from every bin in the locality. However, this practice didn't last long. Even ALM's (Advanced Locality Management), which were high in number in H ward could not provide a lasting solution.

"As far as BMC sweepers are concerned they cannot do justice because of the roads lined up with cars parked on either side of the road and dog walkers not carrying paper bags to pick up dog poop. Unless laws are strictly adhered to and defaulters punished, this situation will not improve," she added.