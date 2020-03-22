Janata Curfew: Mumbai local trains effectively shut down, no passenger train to operate till 10 pm

Headlines

Meet Punjab’s richest woman, leads Rs 11500 crore company, her net worth is…

India's richest film producer's salary is more than Ambani, worth Rs 19000 crore; not Karan Johar, Adi Chopra, Bhushan

Meet India’s most educated person, earned 20 degrees, resigned as IAS to become politician, died at a young age after…

Explained: What is 'One Nation, One Election' policy pitched by Centre; know its pros and cons

Anurag Kashyap says pan-India term has been coined for 'sake of business, not cinema': 'For every KGF, there's Kabzaa'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Punjab’s richest woman, leads Rs 11500 crore company, her net worth is…

India's richest film producer's salary is more than Ambani, worth Rs 19000 crore; not Karan Johar, Adi Chopra, Bhushan

Meet India’s most educated person, earned 20 degrees, resigned as IAS to become politician, died at a young age after…

Vegetarian foods that are high in calcium

AI imagines Telugu superstars as Ken in Barbie

9 times Taylor Swift inspired us with motivational quotes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

India's richest film producer's salary is more than Ambani, worth Rs 19000 crore; not Karan Johar, Adi Chopra, Bhushan

Anurag Kashyap says pan-India term has been coined for 'sake of business, not cinema': 'For every KGF, there's Kabzaa'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans showcase Jawan's advance booking promo at Times Square, video goes viral

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Janata Curfew: Mumbai local trains effectively shut down, no passenger train to operate till 10 pm

Only the government personnel engaged in the provision of essential services would be allowed to travel by local trains in Mumbai

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 22, 2020, 08:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumbai's local train services, considered the lifeline of the city, will be effectively shut down on Sunday in the wake of 'Janata Curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Only the government personnel engaged in the provision of essential services would be allowed to travel by local trains on Sunday, a restriction which will continue throughout the next week. 

Konkan divisional commissioner said on Saturday night that the decision was taken in a bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. 

The restriction came into effect from midnight of Sunday, March 22.

More than 75 lakh people commute everyday by using these Mumbai lifeline local trains which stop at more than 125 stations which will be safeguarded by police and other security officers.

Only government officials involved in the provision of essential services and those who need urgent medical aid would be allowed to travel, said the release by divisional commissioner Shivaji Daund.

Personnel will be asked to produce their id-cards before they are allowed to board the trains. 

Those who are travelling by local train to reach railway terminus for boarding a long-distance train will also be allowed on inspection of their journey tickets, the press release by the railway official said. 

The decision was taken as the people did not stop travelling on trains despite repeated calls of social distancing. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said that the government would be compelled to shut down the local train services and other modes of public transport if crowds did not thin.

Maharashtra has recorded 64 cases of coronavirus so far, including 19 in Mumbai, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 315 on Saturday. 

The Indian Railways has also grounded over 3700 trains on Sunday as the country observes 'Janata Curfew' on the call of Prime Minister Modi. 

The Prime Minister on Thursday called for a 'Janata curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses. The experience will serve the nation well and will show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge, he said. 

"This Sunday, that is on March 22, all citizens must follow this curfew from 7 am until 9 pm. During this curfew, we shall neither leave our homes, nor get onto the streets and refrain from roaming about in our societies or areas. Only those associated with emergency and essential services leave their homes," Modi said during his address to the nation. 

The move was aimed at creating awareness about "social distancing" which is a powerful weapon in the fight against coronavirus. 

Railways said on Friday said that no passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday. Mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am to 10 pm on Sunday while all suburban train services will be reduced to a bare minimum as well, the ministry said.

Only the trains that would have already started before 00:00 hours on Sunday will be allowed to complete their trip. Trains that are scheduled to run after 10 pm on Sunday will be allowed to start their journey. 

"The Indian Railways has suspended train services of over 3,700 passenger locomotives and long-distance mail and express trains, which were scheduled to start their journeys on Sunday due to call of `Janata Curfew`," the ministry said.

This is the first time in the 167 years of Indian Railways' history that these many passenger trains will stay grounded for any reason. 

On Saturday, Railways issued an appeal asking people to postpone all train journeys. This came after 12 passengers who travelled on trains this month tested positive for coronavirus. 

"Railways has found some cases of Coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky. Avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has Coronavirus. Postpone all journeys and keep yourself and your loved ones safe," Railways said. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sunil Gavaskar takes sly dig at Babar Azam with 'India will be saying big thank you' statement against Pakistan captain

Viral video: Girls' ramp walk in moving Nagpur metro sparks debate, internet calls it 'Delhi virus'

Watch: KTM rider's impromptu wheelie to stun superbike rider leaves pillion girl on brink of disaster

UPSC ESE 2023: Interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check list of selected candidates

Watch: Shaheen Afridi dismisses Rohit Sharma with an absolute jaffa during IND vs PAK Asia Cup match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE