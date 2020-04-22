Coronavirus outbreak: Central team recommends increasing capacity of quarantine facility in Mumbai

The inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) that visited Mumbai on Tuesday for a two-day visit to assess the state's preparedness to fight the coronavirus outbreak has recommended an increase in the capacity of quarantine facility from 1,200 beds to 2,000, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said.

The central committee's recommendation has come in light of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Maharashtra is the worst-hot state in the country with 5218 cases and 251 deaths. Two IMCTs were sent to Maharashtra to assess the ground situation in Mumbai and Pune, the two worst-affected districts of the state. Mumbai alone has recorded bulk of the cases with 3,451 COVID-19 infections and 151 deaths.

"The Central Committee has also asked us to provide minimum oxygen supply to patients undergoing treatment, as it will help ease their breathing distress if any," Tope said.

Tope said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been asked to arrange for more beds and increase testing across Mumbai. Tents can also be put up in open grounds if needed, he said.

The central team, accompanied by Tope and officials from the state health department and the BMC, also visited quarantine facilities and transit camps at Dharavi to assess the corrective measures taken by the state government.

"The COVID-19 cases in Dharavi have not increased in the last couple of days, indicating that our containment strategy has been working in the area, which has five containment zones," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has demanded that the Centre issue guidelines by this month-end on sending the migrant workers to their native places during the lockdown.

Speaking to the central team led by additional secretary Manoj Joshi through video conference on Tuesday evening, Thackeray said people want to go back to their native places and are also protesting some times. He, however, added that his government has opened shelter camps for over six lakh migrant labourers and they are being looked after well.

"If the central government feels the coronavirus spread will be more from April 30 till May 15, it should consider if the stranded labourers can be sent back to their homes before that. If it is possible, guidelines in this regard should be issued," Thackeray said.

The chief minister has also sought relaxation of central government rules to provide food grains to those who don't have ration cards.