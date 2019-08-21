Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation gets 290 suggestions for open space policy

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received around 290 suggestions and objections from citizens for drafting a policy on the upkeep of gardens in the city. However, citizens are divided over the entry charges and allowing pets inside the garden area. The BMC had earlier sought suggestions from citizens.

While a section of citizens are advocating that there should be entry charge to access around 1,050 open spaces including gardens and playgrounds, there are people who are against it.

A senior civic official said that they will go through all suggestions and objections while preparing the draft policy which will be put on public domain for further objections and suggestions. As per the suggestions, a nominal charge will help to maintain the garden. However, officials believe that this will receive opposition from public representatives and citizens as everyone cannot pay daily to use the playground or garden.

In addition, there are also contradicting view on conducting events, the boundary of the gardens, functions or workshops at the gardens.

Many of the citizens also suggested that pets should be allowed in the garden area. "A section of residents suggested that garden should be easily accessible for the physically challenged," said an official. He added that extension of the timing of the closure of gardens is also demanded. The BMC plans to draft a policy and give the gardens and playgrounds on upkeep policy to NGO's or housing societies for operating and maintaining them, however, such a plan has been opposed in the past too.

Parul Chauhan, a citizen said that there should not be charge fir entry for using public open spaces or gardens. "These are meant for public and it should be accessible for everyone without any charges," said Chauhan.