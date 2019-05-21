A lot 'pending': May 21 may see power outage across Mumbai

The members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena BEST committee are worried. Around 10 lakh people living in the city stand the risk of facing a power outage on May 21 as the BEST Undertaking has not paid dues of more than Rs 561.58 crore to Tata Power Corporation (TPC) over the past five months.

Now, the TPC has threatened to divert the electricity supplied to BEST — which is 676 Me — elsewhere in the open market. This will be, according to BEST officials, the first time they stand a risk of facing a major power cut due to non-payment of bills.

BEST committee members belonging to the BJP and Shiv Sena, on Monday, walked out of a meeting over the issue and said the public will hold them responsible for the administration's lack of management. The committee members said that they weren't informed about the huge debt BEST was in, and had no clue that payments have been pending since December 2018.

"If there is a power cut, then people will question us," said Sanjay Ambole, BEST committee member from the BJP. They blamed the administration for planning things but not implementing any. "People will raise fingers at us for this delay in payments to TPC. The general manager should be transferred," said Suhas Samant, BEST committee member from the Shiv Sena.

The members present were from the BJP and Shiv Sena, who fear that the city will see a 'black Tuesday' if the administration fails to convince TPC to give them some time to clear payments and not disconnect the power supply.

"If Mumbai goes dark then we will be held responsible. Moreover, it will take 6-8 months for the first installment of Rs 100 crore grant from BMC to realise," said Sunil Ganacharya, BEST committee member from BJP. The BEST officials, on May 14 received a letter from TPC which stated that the Undertaking owes them Rs 561 crore that also includes delayed payment charges of Rs 6.53 crore.

The deadline for making payment was 7 days, which falls on May 21. The letter from TPC also states that 'PPA provides TPC right to divert power supply mandated to BEST Undertaking to any other customer... TPC will be at liberty to divert power to any third party from May 21'.

The two agencies have a long term power purchase agreement wherein TPC will supply 676 Mw of the total 752 Mw which is Undertaking's demand. By Monday evening, the BEST Undertaking sent another letter to TPC requesting them to give more time for payment and not cut power supply. "We have sought extension of 2-3 days for allowing us time to make first installment. We have asked them not to disconnect power supply," said RJ Singh, Deputy General Manager (Supply), BEST.

Sources said that by Monday evening, TPC had not responded to this letter. However they were confident that power cut would not take place for the time being. Meanwhile, TPC refused comment on the issue.

Up To Ears In Debt