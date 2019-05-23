'PM Narendra Modi' review: Vivek Oberoi's film will colour you saffron

PM Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi biopic, vivek oberoi, omung kumar, Zarina Wahab, PM Narendra Modi review, Film Review, Film Reviews, Movie Review, DNA Review, Web Exclusive,

Film: PM Narendra Modi (Biography), Critic’s Rating: 3/5, Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Prashant Narayanan and Zarina Wahab, Direction: Omung Kumar, Written by: Anirudh Chawla and Vivek Oberoi, Duration: 2 hours, 21 minutes, Language: Hindi (U)

Story:

The film brings to screen the inspiring journey of PM Narendra Damodardas Modi (played by Vivek Oberoi) — from abject poverty, when he sold tea at a railway station to becoming the leader of the world’s largest democracy.

Review:

Having done two biopics earlier — Mary Kom and Sarbjit — Omung Kumar could have become some kind of an expert. However, his craft shows no visible improvement. Also, the writing team (novices, it appears) have chosen the most-obviously flattering episodes and instances to show how Modi’s magic was created.

Since we are talking of India’s most powerful leader, naturally one expected the film to be a hagiography. And this is exactly what it is.

Capturing NaMo’s life from 1950 to 2014, when he came to lead India, several instances of his true nature have been showcased. That he is sensitive, honest, selfless and a flag-bearer of democracy is packed in. The dialogue is very in your face. No one is pretending here. This is a hero-worship account. It’s drilled into you like Upanishads. Nothing here neither disturbs nor inspires. It’s a blah account of the tea-seller student who wanted to opt for sainthood. Instead, he is guided by his guru to serve people. The rest is history.

This one is a lethargic instance of linear storytelling where the graph doesn’t move. You get a blah, blah, blah account of the man who the world is obsessing over today. Scenes to show his greatness, lines to shine his halo and custom-designed incidents to add to the Modi magic are the fabric of this biopic. Like we said, even Modi who believed that his chai should have less sugar, may find this saccharine offering a bit too sanitised.

As for Vivek Oberoi, who plays the eponymous hero, he starts a bit awkwardly. However, towards the second half he gets into character and pulls off a fairly convincing act. His body language and white wig add up to something.

Also, post interval, proceedings pick up. The portions that talk of Modi’s political victories, have more punch. Though every other character here, whether it is an ally or an opposition member, is depicted like a caricature, Modi’s persona and his victory-run does get your adrenaline flowing for a bit. It is almost as if you have been forced into submission through continuous talk of the innumerable attributes of this one man.

Zarina Wahab, who shows up as Heeraben Modi, the PM’s mother, is lovely. She should do more movies.

Verdict:

With saffron being the current mood of the nation, this film may work. After all, for zillions, this is the closest they will ever get to the man who is currently writing world history. Namo, Namo!

