Vivo Y22 budget smartphone launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

Vivo Y22

Vivo Y22 smartphone has been launched in India silently. The new Vivo Y22 is successor to the Vivo Y21 that was launched in the country last year. The Vivo Y22 comes with significant upgrades in terms of design and performance. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Vivo Y22 smartphone.

Vivo Y22: Price and availability

The Vivo Y22 is available for purchase across all online and offline retailers. Vivo is offering the smartphone in two RAM and storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 14,499 and Rs 16,499 respectively. The Vivo Y22 will be available in two colour options - Starlight Blue and Metaverse Green.

Vivo Y22 specifications

The Vivo Y22 comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch with 60Hz refresh rate and 530 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card.

When it comes to camera, Vivo Y22 camera features a dual-rear camera setup that consists of 50MP primary sensor and 2MP secondary lens. For video calls and selfies, the device comes with an 8MP camera at the front.

The Vivo Y22 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device runs Android 12 based Funtouch OS out of the box.