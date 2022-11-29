Samsung Galaxy M53 5G available at just Rs 10,199 on Amazon after Rs 22,800 discount, check details

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is a good value for money smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is currently available at its lowest price event on Amazon. Samsung Galaxy M-series smartphones are known for their premium features at an affordable price point. Launched in April this year, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is powered by a MediaTek chipset and it sports an AMOLED display. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is a good value for money smartphone and during Amazon Fab Phonese Fest, you can get it in just Rs 10,199.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is currently available at a starting price of Rs 24,999 on Amazon. For context, the MRP of the smartphone on the ecommerce platform is 32,999. This means that customers can get a Rs 8,000 discount up front. In addition to this, Amazon is offering up to Rs 13,300 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Bringing the value of Samsung Galaxy M53 5G down to Rs 11,699. There are also multiple bank offers available on the ecommerce platform right now. At this price, buyers are eligible to get 7.5% instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI transaction.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G sports a quad-rear camera setup which comprises a 108MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For video calls and selfies, it has a 32MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.