Oppo K10 5G mid-range smartphone launched in India: Here’s everything you need to know

Oppo K10 5G mid-range smartphone launched in India

Oppo has expanded its range of mid-range 5G smartphones in India with the launch of Oppo K10 5G. The new Oppo smartphone was launched in China back in April and has now made its way to the Indian market. The Oppo K10 5G is powered by a MediaTek chipset and features an HD+ display. The device comes with reflective metal texture at the rear which the company claims is scratch resistant. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo K10 5G.

Oppo K10 5G: Price and availability

The Oppo K10 5G comes in a single variant which is priced at Rs 17,499. The device will be available for purchase in India June 15 onwards via Flipkart and Oppo online/offline stores. The company is offering the smartphone in two colour options - Midnight Black and Ocean Blue.

As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering a Rs 1500 flat discount when paying via SBI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bank of Baroda credit or debit cards. Oppo is also offering 3 months no-cost EMI on the smartphone.

Oppo K10 5G specifications

Oppo K10 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with 720 X 1612 pixel resolution. The display gets a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset paired with up 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded by 5GB.

When it comes to camera, the Oppo K10 5G features a dual camera setup at the back that consists of a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device features an 8MP camera at the front.

The Oppo K10 5G runs on Android 12 based Color OS 12.1 out of the box. The device also features dual stereo speakers and side mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.