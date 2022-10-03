Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 50,000 with bank offers and discounts

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 was available at the lowest ever price in the initial days of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. During the sale, buyers were able to get the Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 35,000 with bank offers and discounts. Although the smartphone was sold out quickly in the sale and not many were able to benefit from the deal, Flipkart is offering another chance to get the Apple iPhone 13 at one of the lowest ever price. The ecommerce platform has announced that the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale will begin on October 5th and end on October 8th. Just like the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale will begin a day earlier for the Flipkart Plus members. In the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale, buyers will be able to get the Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 50,000.

Apple iPhone 13 base model with 128GB is currently priced at Rs 66,990 on the platform and it is expected to be available at a reduced price in the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale. Buyers can further slash the prices of premium Apple iPhone models as Flipkart has partnered with HDFC for the Big Dussehra Sale 2022. This means buyers using HDFC Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the festive sale.

Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering Rs 16,900 off in exchange for your old smartphone. If you combine all the offers available during the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022, you can get Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 50,000. No cost EMI and screen damage protection is also available during the Big Dussehra Sale.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

Apple has launched the new iPhone 14 in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The new Apple iPhone 14 comes with almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 13 models. However the company has brought major changes with the ‘Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series.