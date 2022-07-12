Apple iPhone 14 series tipped to launch on September 13, may be expensive than iPhone 13 series

Apple iPhone 14 series launch date revealed

Apple iPhone 14 series will be launched on September 13, as per tipster iHacktu ileaks. It was expected that Apple will launch its next flagship iPhone series in the second week of September but the tipster claims that Apple iPhone 14 series launch event will take place on September 13. The tipster further claims that the 2022 Apple iPhone 14 models will go on pre-order starting September 16. The tipster also believes that the tech giant will start shipping the Apple iPhone 14 series from September 23, 10 days after the launch. The tipster has not shared any credible source for the information and we can not independently verify the claim. However, the information may be true as Apple usually launched its flagship smartphone series on the second Tuesday of September.

This means that the Apple iPhone 14 launch date claimed by the tipster may be true but the pre-orders and shipping date may be just a wild guess. This year’s Apple iPhone models are also said to be a bit more expensive than its predecessors. According to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, the Apple iPhone 14 series smartphones will likely be $100 more expensive than the Apple iPhone 13 series smartphones. Just like previous years, Apple is said to launch four smartphones under iPhone 14 series this year - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The flagship Apple iPhone series is one of the most awaited smartphone launches every year as iPhone is the most-selling smartphone in the world with millions of users. Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming products, however, its suppliers and tipsters often reveal what the Cupertino based tech giant is working on. Along with the Apple iPhone 14 series, the company is also expected to launch three new Apple Watch models, 2nd-generation Apple AirPods Pro, New Apple iPad, iOS 16 OS, AR/VR headset and several other products.