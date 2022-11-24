Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 51,900 on Flipkart, cheaper than Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 14 has witnessed a slow response from buyers due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at lowest price ever on Flipkart. Apple iPhone 14 is the vanilla model of Apple’s current flagship lineup that was launched in India a couple of months ago. Although the smartphone is pretty new, it is already available with a massive price cut on Flipkart. Apple is offering the iPhone 14 in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB priced at Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900. But on Flipkart, the base model of Apple iPhone 14 is currently priced at Rs 77,400 without any offers or discounts.

Adding to price cut, buyers can also avail flat Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card transactions. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 20,500 discount in exchange for your old smartphone. This means that with all the bank offers and discounts, you can get an Apple iPhone 14 at Rs 51,900 after a Rs 25,500 discount. For context, Apple is offering iPhone 13 at Rs 69,900 on its official website.

Apple iPhone 14 features a similar design language as its predecessor Apple iPhone 13. Currently the smartphone is available in five colour options on Flipkart - Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Purple, Red.

Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Under the hood, it is powered by the improved A15 Bionic chip with 6 core processor as seen in Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. The smartphone gets a dual 12MP camera at the rear and 12MP camera at the front for video calls and selfies.