World Vitiligo Day 2022: History, symptoms, treatment of rare skin disease

File Photo

World Vitiligo Day 2022 is observed on June 25 every year with an aim to create awareness about a rare skin disease – ‘Vitiligo’. Also, known as Leukoderma, Vitiligo is a chronic skin autoimmune condition that leads to formation of white or light patches on the body of the sufferer.

According to studies, about 1-2 per cent of the global population is suffering from this disease. The disorder is quite prevalent across India.

This rare disease is caused due to a lack of melanin. There are many misconceptions related to this disease. Many people believe that the disease can spread from one person to another through touch. However, this is false.

Why is the World Vitiligo Day observed on June 25?

World Vitiligo Day is observed on June 25 in a memorial to famous music artist Michael Jackson, who suffered from this rare skin disorder. He died on June 25, 2009.

History of World Vitiligo Day

The first World Vitiligo Day was observed in 2011. It was also known as ‘Vitiligo Awareness Day’ and ‘Vitiligo Purple Fun Day’. The idea was brought ahead by the founder of the Vitiligo Friends network Steve Haragadon. It was later developed by a Nigerian Vitiligo patient – Ogo Maduewesi, who is also the founder and executive director of the Vitiligo Support and Awareness Foundation (VITSAF).

Symptoms of Vitiligo

The symptoms of this rare skin disease are categorised on the basis of segmentation.

Segmental Vitiligo: This kind of vitiligo affects only one area of the body. Also, known as localised vitiligo, it is generally found in children.

This kind of vitiligo affects only one area of the body. Also, known as localised vitiligo, it is generally found in children. Non-segmental Vitiligo: This kind of vitiligo can appear on both sides of the body. It can cause symmetrical white patches on the arms, elbows, the skin around body openings among other areas of the body.

The non-segmental vitiligo is more common than the segmental vitiligo.

Treatments of Vitiligo disease

The treatment of this rare disease may improve the appearance of the patches on skin but doesn’t cure the disease.

Some common ways to treat the disease include: