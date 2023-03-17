World Sleep Day 2023: Why this day is celebrated on March 17? Know history, significance, theme

Representational Image

Sleep is not a luxury but a need. Sleep deprivation can have an impact on one's diet, productivity at work, and general health. So that we can start the day feeling rested and energised, it is crucial that we start giving our sleep more importance. You need a good night's sleep for your physical, mental, and emotional health. To spread awareness of the importance of sleep, World Sleep Day is organized every year.

When is World Sleep Day observed?

The goal of World Sleep Day, which is being observed on March 17, 2023, is to increase public awareness of the value of sleep. The World Sleep Society's World Sleep Day Committee coordinates the event each year.

What is the significance and history of World Sleep Day?

Since its inception in 2008, the Friday before the vernal equinox in spring, which is the equinox before the equinox in March, is observed as world sleep day. The day seeks to lessen the burden of disorders associated with sleep.

(Also Read: RoomGPT, AI room that will redesign your room in few seconds, know how to use it)

Sleep is essential for sustaining one's physical, mental, and social well-being, just like eating healthfully and exercising. Yet many people do not view it as a necessary step for optimum health. World Sleep Day aims to prove them wrong and promote sleep health worldwide. It places a strong emphasis on getting the recommended amount of sleep and raises awareness of how important it is to have healthy sleeping habits and how they affect our overall health and well-being. The importance of getting enough sleep and concerns related to sleep, such as those in medicine, education, society, and driving, is also brought up on this day.

What is the theme of World Sleep Day?

“Sleep is Essential for Health” is the World Sleep Day theme for this year. It emphasises how critical sleep is to keep one's health.