RoomGPT, AI room that will redesign your room in few seconds, know how to use it

An AI programme called roomGPT was just recently made available, allowing users to redecorate any space in just a few seconds. Know how RoomGPT works.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

Picture credits: Screenshot- Twitter- @nutlope

Finding the ideal theme, colours, and décor ideas could be a monumental endeavour, whether you have recently moved into a new location or are just considering redesigning your existing home. It could be challenging to choose the ideal interior design for your room with so many amazing ideas filling your Instagram and Pinterest feeds. But how about if we tell you that your room design can get ready in just a few seconds?

With the advancement in technology, tasks that were previously excessively complex or time-consuming have become easier and more convenient as artificial intelligence increasingly permeates every part of our lives. The same is true when it comes to interior design. 

Recently, an AI application called roomGPT was released that enables users to quickly redesign any space. The AI tool's developer, Hassan El Mghari, declared it to be "100% free and open source" on Twitter. Users of RoomGPT now can take a photo of their room and have a new version created based on their chosen themes.

You can select from a variety of themes, including modern, neutral, monochromatic, complementary, analogous, warm, cool, pastel, black and white, earthy, vintage, minimalist, Scandinavian, and Bohemian, to makeover your space with this AI tool. There are so many available room types such as living room, dining room, bedroom, bathroom, office, kitchen, gaming room, guest room, laundry room, and home theatre. 

How to use this RoomGPT?

  1. Visit roomgpt.io.
  2. To create the room, click on ‘generate your dream room’.
  3. Now, select the motif for your room based on your preferences.
  4. After that, decide what kind of room you want to create.
  5. Upload a picture of the space you wish to remodel.
  6. The redesigned room will now appear in just a few seconds. 
