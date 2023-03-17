RoomGPT, AI room that will redesign your room in few seconds, know how to use it

Picture credits: Screenshot- Twitter- @nutlope

Finding the ideal theme, colours, and décor ideas could be a monumental endeavour, whether you have recently moved into a new location or are just considering redesigning your existing home. It could be challenging to choose the ideal interior design for your room with so many amazing ideas filling your Instagram and Pinterest feeds. But how about if we tell you that your room design can get ready in just a few seconds?

With the advancement in technology, tasks that were previously excessively complex or time-consuming have become easier and more convenient as artificial intelligence increasingly permeates every part of our lives. The same is true when it comes to interior design.

Recently, an AI application called roomGPT was released that enables users to quickly redesign any space. The AI tool's developer, Hassan El Mghari, declared it to be "100% free and open source" on Twitter. Users of RoomGPT now can take a photo of their room and have a new version created based on their chosen themes.

Announcing roomGPT!



Redesign your room in seconds with AI! 100% free and open source.https://t.co/VuseUvF4kJ pic.twitter.com/LOL8qVVmJm March 2, 2023

You can select from a variety of themes, including modern, neutral, monochromatic, complementary, analogous, warm, cool, pastel, black and white, earthy, vintage, minimalist, Scandinavian, and Bohemian, to makeover your space with this AI tool. There are so many available room types such as living room, dining room, bedroom, bathroom, office, kitchen, gaming room, guest room, laundry room, and home theatre.

How to use this RoomGPT?