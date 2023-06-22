World’s 50 best restaurants 2023: Dinner at number 1 restaurant costs Rs 20,000; check list of winners

Lima, the capital city of Peru, has claimed the top spot at The World's 50 Best Restaurants awards, solidifying its position as the gastronomic capital of the country. This year's awards saw Lima restaurants securing more slots in the top 50 than any other city. Leading the pack was Central, ranked at No. 1, followed by Maido at No. 6, Kjolle at No. 28, and Mayta at No. 47. Notably, Kjolle made its debut in the top 50 this year.

Central, helmed by Virgilio Martinez and Pía Léon, has been celebrated for its fine dining experience that showcases Peruvian ingredients and culinary techniques for the past 15 years. The restaurant takes diners on a journey through 15 distinct Peruvian ecosystems, ranging from 15 meters below the Pacific Ocean to 4,200 meters high in the Andes. This achievement marks the first time a South American restaurant has claimed the prestigious "World's Best" title.

The awards ceremony, often referred to as the Oscars of the fine dining world, took place in Valencia, Spain, at the City of Arts and Sciences, an architectural marvel designed by Santiago Calatrava.

The host country, Spain, also had a remarkable showing with six entries in the top 50, including Disfrutar in Barcelona at No. 2, Diverxo in Madrid at No. 3, and Asador Etxebarri in the Basque region at No. 4. Italy and France also performed well, securing five and four restaurants respectively in the top 50. London, England, impressed with three slots.

In Asia, Bangkok emerged as a culinary destination to watch, with two restaurants making their debut in the top 20: Le Du at No. 15 and Gaggan Anand at No. 17.

Representing the United States, two New York restaurants made the list. Atomix climbed from last year's No. 33 to claim the No. 8 spot and the title of Best Restaurant in North America. Le Bernardin, led by chef Éric Ripert, secured No. 44.

The 2023 edition of the top 50 list features restaurants from 24 territories across five continents, with 12 establishments making their first appearance. Notably, previous winners of the top prize are entered into the "Best of the Best" program, which includes renowned restaurants like Geranium and Noma in Copenhagen, Eleven Madison Park in New York, The Fat Duck near London, Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, and Mirazur in Menton, France. Central will join this esteemed group next year.

The world’s 50 best restaurants 2023

1. Central (Lima, Peru) – Best Restaurant in South America

2. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain) – Best Restaurant in Europe

3. Diverxo (Madrid, Spain)

4. Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain)

5. Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark)

6. Maido (Lima, Peru)

7. Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy)

8. Atomix (New York City) – Highest Climber, Best Restaurant in North America

9. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

10. New: Table by Bruno Verjus (Paris, France) – Highest New Entry

11. New: Trèsind Studio (Dubai, UAE) – Best Restaurant in the Middle East and Africa

12. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)

13. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

14. Odette (Singapore) – Best Restaurant in Asia and Chef’s Choice: Julien Royer

15. New: Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand)

16. Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy)

17. New: Gaggan Anand (Bangkok, Thailand)

18. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

19. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

20. Quique Dacosta (Dénia, Spain)

21. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

22. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)

23. New: Kol (London, England)

24. Septime (Paris, France)

25. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)

26. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)

27. Florilège (Tokyo, Japan)

28. New: Kjolle (Lima, Peru)

29. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

30. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)

31. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

32. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

33. New: El Chato (Bogotá, Colombia)

34. Uliassi (Senigallia, Italy)

35. Ikoyi (London, England)

36. New: Plénitude (Paris, France)

37. New: Sézanne (Tokyo, Japan)

38. The Clove Club (London, England)

39. The Jane (Antwerp, Belgium)

40. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

41. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

42. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

43. Leo (Bogotá, Colombia)

44. Le Bernardin (New York City)

45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany)

46. New: Orfali Bros (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

47. Mayta (Lima, Peru)

48. New: La Grenouillère (La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France)

49. New: Rosetta (Mexico City)

50. The Chairman (Hong Kong)