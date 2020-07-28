World Nature Conservation Day 2020: Small steps we should follow to protect and conserve nature

World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on July 28 across the world in order to raise awareness about protecting nature and conserving our natural resources.

With problems like deforestation and illegal wildlife trade on the rise, nature conservation has gone up on the list of priorities for a lot of countries.

Our Earth does not have unlimited amount of things we need like water, trees, soil, etc and World Nature Conservation Day is marked internationally to spread awareness about the best practices to protect the natural resources.

In India, the increased urbanisation has led to issues like lack of wildlife habitat, loss of forest cover, and pollution. The government has recognised this as a problem and taken initiative to reverse it.

Here are a few things we can start practising as a part of the contribution towards maintaining balance and practice sustainable life...

1. Avoid wastage of food, water, and items of regular use.

2. Save energy by switch off lights, fans, and air conditioners when not in use.

3. Avoid wasting water and close the tap properly after brushing or washing hands.

4. Rainwater harvesting during the monsoon season

Practice these small steps for a sustainable lifestyle to protect and conserve nature.