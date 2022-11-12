World Kindness Day 2022: History, significance, theme and other details

Photo: Pixabay

World Kindness Day is celebrated every year on November 13. World Kindness Days are based on the thread of positive power and kindness that inspires people to highlight the good deeds in society. Kindness is a fundamental part of the human condition that goes far beyond the feelings of race, religion, politics, gender and postcode.

World Kindness Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Kindness Day 2022 is 'Be kind whenever is possible'. Kindness is like a powerful tool that can help us build a world that is a better, brighter one. promises the future so, be kind to the people around you whenever it's possible.

World Kindness Day 2022: History

Let us tell you that World Kindness Day was started in the year 1998 by the World Kindness Movement organization, which was established by compassionate organizations around the world at the 1997 Tokyo conference. In the year 2019, this organization was registered as an official NGO under Swiss law. Currently, the World Kindness Movement includes more than 28 nations that are not affiliated with any religion or political movement.

World Kindness Day is an international event celebrated every year on November 13. It was introduced by the World Kindness Movement in 1998 in a coalition of kindness non-governmental organizations of nations. It is celebrated in many countries including Canada, Japan, Australia, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. In the year 2009, Singapore celebrated the day for the first time Italy and India also celebrated the day.

World Kindness Day 2022: Importance

World Kindness Day inspires us to move forward in a simple and helpful spirit towards people. There are many ways in which a person can show kindness and inspire others to follow suit. For example, you can be kind to your neighbor in times of trouble. Or be patient and helpful towards the elderly. Small efforts can make a big difference in people's lives in a simple conversation or maybe even a message.

How to celebrate his day?

On World Kindness Day, people take an oath to spread and commit to acts inspired by kindness and compassion in society, both at the individual and organizational levels. In this way, every participant who joins the campaign of World Kindness Day makes a positive contribution towards making this world better.

It is said that the infinite grace of God remains in the people who show kindness. There is also truth in the fact that there is self-satisfaction with kindness. John Ruskin said on kindness, 'A little thought and a little kindness are often worth more than a lot of money. Great men have often given their views on kindness.