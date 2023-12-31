Why January 1 is celebrated as new year?

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Gujarat sets Guinness World Record for mass Surya Namaskar on new year day

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gujarat sets Guinness World Record for mass Surya Namaskar on new year day

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

Benefits of consuming oranges in winter 

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Why January 1 is celebrated as new year?

New Year's Day is a time for new beginnings and fresh starts.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The new year 2024  is going to begin in the next few hours. The world will bid farewell to 2023 on January 1 and welcome the New Year 2024 with the promise of a more prosperous and brighter future. On this day people gather with friends and family on 31st December, New Year's Eve, to celebrate the occasion.

But do you know why this day is important and celebrated all across the globe? According to the modern Gregorian and the Julian calendar, this day is the first day of the year.

On January 1st, 45 BC marked the first celebration of the Julian calendar's new year. Pope Gregory recognised January 1 as the start of the new year following the reform of the Catholic Liturgical Calendar.

January is named after Jannus, to whom this day was dedicated in pre-Christian Rome. The god Jannus is revered as the god of beginnings and gateways.

The Feast of Jesus' Naming and Circumcision was observed on this day, giving it significant religious significance. The Lutheran and Anglican churches still observe this day in observance today. In contrast, Mother Mary and the Mother of Jesus are honoured by the Roman Catholic Church.

As midnight approaches, people commemorate this day all over the world with feasts and fireworks. People exchange greeting cards and gifts with one another on this occasion. The custom of making resolutions on New Year's Day is well-known. On this day, major sporting events are scheduled in both the United States and the United Kingdom, while several other countries, including London, conduct parades.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Argentina may make massive Lionel Messi decision that was rejected by FIFA in 2002

Meet Bollywood's 'outsider' who is way richer than richest film family in Bollywood, his massive net worth is...

Meet Mumbai billionaire who likes to travel in train to beat...

Delhi NCR starts new year with thick layer of fog, check latest IMD update

Salaar box office collection day 8: Prabhas-starrer holds well, collects Rs 10 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE