Why January 1 is celebrated as new year?

New Year's Day is a time for new beginnings and fresh starts.

The new year 2024 is going to begin in the next few hours. The world will bid farewell to 2023 on January 1 and welcome the New Year 2024 with the promise of a more prosperous and brighter future. On this day people gather with friends and family on 31st December, New Year's Eve, to celebrate the occasion.

But do you know why this day is important and celebrated all across the globe? According to the modern Gregorian and the Julian calendar, this day is the first day of the year.

On January 1st, 45 BC marked the first celebration of the Julian calendar's new year. Pope Gregory recognised January 1 as the start of the new year following the reform of the Catholic Liturgical Calendar.

January is named after Jannus, to whom this day was dedicated in pre-Christian Rome. The god Jannus is revered as the god of beginnings and gateways.

The Feast of Jesus' Naming and Circumcision was observed on this day, giving it significant religious significance. The Lutheran and Anglican churches still observe this day in observance today. In contrast, Mother Mary and the Mother of Jesus are honoured by the Roman Catholic Church.

As midnight approaches, people commemorate this day all over the world with feasts and fireworks. People exchange greeting cards and gifts with one another on this occasion. The custom of making resolutions on New Year's Day is well-known. On this day, major sporting events are scheduled in both the United States and the United Kingdom, while several other countries, including London, conduct parades.