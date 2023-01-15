Who is R'Bonney Gabriel, winner of Miss Universe 2022? 28-year-old Miss USA is CEO of her own clothing line

Meet R'Bonney Gabriel, the Miss Universe 2022 | Photo: Miss Universe

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel has won the 71st edition of Miss Universe 2022 held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. Gabriel was crowned by Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur.

Gabriel was born on March 20, 1994, in Houston, Texas. Her father RBon Gabriel is a Filipino and her mother, Dana Walker is an American. Gabriel did her graduation in fashion design with a minor in fibres from the University of North Texas in 2018. 28 years old, Gabriel, is presently the CEO of her own sustainable clothing line, R’Bonney Nola.

In this edition, Miss Venezuela was the first runner-up, while Miss Dominican Republic was crowned as the second runner-up. This edition of Miss Universe 2022 saw many firsts--debut of Bhutan, and the comeback of countries like Angola, Belize, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Myanmar, Saint Lucia, Seychelles, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay.