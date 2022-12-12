Who is supermodel Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend of star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who bashed Portugal’s coach?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez (File photo)

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is nearing its end, with the top-performing teams headed toward the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo fans suffered major disappointment as the Portugal national football team took its exit from the world cup on Saturday. Soon after the defeat, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez slammed the team coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal was defeated by Morocco with a 1-0 score on December 10 during the quarter-finals of the tournament. This cut short Ronaldo’s journey in the FIFA World Cup 2022, shortly after the player was embroiled in a controversy with former football club Manchester United.

Shortly after Portugal’s defeat, Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez took to social media and bashed team coach Fernando Santos, who decided to take the star footballer out of the starting lineup in the game for the second time in a row.

Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, “Today, your friend and coach made the wrong decision. That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration and respect. The same one who, when putting you on the field, saw how everything changed, but it was too late. You can't underestimate the best player in the world, it's the most powerful weapon. Much less should one stand up for those who don't deserve it? Life gives us lessons. Today we don't lose, we learn. We admire you."

Who is supermodel Georgina Rodriguez?

Georgina Rodriguez is a 28-year-old Spanish supermodel, who has been in a relationship with legendary football player Cristiano Ronaldo since 2016. Rodriguez has also the mother to two out of the total five children of Cristiano Ronaldo – Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

Rodriguez came from humble beginnings in Spain and used to work as a personal shopping assistant in a Gucci store when she met Ronaldo. She soon became the personal shopping assistant of the star footballer and the two struck up a romance. Rodriguez was soon seen accompanying Ronaldo in events and award shows.

Since she started dating Cristiano Ronaldo, her days as a personal shopping assistant came to an end and she soon began working as a model for several top designers and brands. Rodriguez was pregnant with twins earlier this year, but one of her babies could not survive delivery.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently came under fire for several comments he made about his former football club Manchester United, after which his contact with the club was terminated. Currently, there are talks that he will join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend takes aim at Fernando Santos for dropping him against Switzerland