What is meditation? Know 5 benefits of practicing meditation

Meditation means ‘dhyana’, which helps us to connect with the supreme power.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

Global statistics show that across the world between 200 and 500 million people meditate.

Mediation is a part of yoga which deals with mental relaxation and concentration. Meditation is defined as “turning inward, quiet observation, reflection and awareness of ourselves, to be conscious of consciousness, to become a detached observer of the stream of changing thoughts, feelings, drives and visions until their nature and origin are recognized.

For thousands of years, people have practised mediation for spiritual, emotional, and physical well-being. Mediation is all about self-awareness and empowerment. Meditation is a way of living. It helps us to detach ourselves from the outer world and connects with our souls.

If it is practised repetitively for the purpose of attaining a subjective experience that is frequently described as very restful, silent and of heightened alertness, often characterised as blissful.

Reduces blood pressure, fights anxiety: Know benefits of meditation

Benefits of doing meditation

Increased concentration- Meditation has a positive effect on the grey matter of our brain, which is the control of emotions and responses.

Reduces stress- Meditation can be very effective in activating the parasympathetic nervous system and reducing cortisol, a stress hormone.  

A happy mind- Mindfulness meditation decreases feelings of loneliness. Mindfulness meditation training is useful in decreasing feelings of loneliness, which in turn decreases the risk for morbidity and mortality.

Improves sleep- meditating helps to calm the mind, which allows us to concentrate on the untangles of our thoughts.

It slows mental ageing- research suggests that meditation improves concentration and mental flexibility. It also helps protect the brain from cognitive decline. 

