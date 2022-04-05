Reduces blood pressure, fights anxiety: Know benefits of meditation

Many studies have proven that meditation has numerous physiological benefits, including a study done at Harvard University. Meditation can do much more than just boosting the brain, and it may even help you reduce your blood pressure, fight anxiety, and help you fight pain.

Meditation can help you find peace and calm in the chaos of life which is a real challenge, especially when you’re trying to balance work, social obligations, family, and personal life. Meditation is a tool that helps you in exploring your inner self. You may find it awkward when you start to meditate, you will feel if you are doing right or if it is working. But you will feel the change in some days.

why you should meditate?

After a year of practising for 15 minutes a day, you will notice incredible changes. Significantly, I found myself feeling angry less often – something that had troubled me in the past. I also noticed a new ability to remain calm and at peace in the midst of chaos. I had more conscious control over my thoughts. Meditation eases the resistance that your ego creates. This brings a sense of calmness, clarity and enhanced patience. It also raises your vibrations.

Meditation also helps you to live mindfully or helps you to be present in the present moment which further eass out the anxiety. Conscious living is being aware of your surroundings and is the best way to make the best use of your daily energy bucket.

Don't have time to meditate daily?

Practice mindfulness - doing one thing at a time and being present in the present moment is important. If you are washing utensils let's suppose then be present in that moment do not complicate the things by washing the utensils physically and being at another place mentally. Doing one thing at a time increases the productivity and gives your soul the calmness which is lost due to the worldly pleasures.

Guided meditation

If you have a monkey mind then guided meditation is the best hack available for you. There are many videos easily available on YouTube choose any mantra of your choice and sit at a quiet place and listen to it. My favourites are "Rama Dassa Sa Se So Hung" (if you have constant headaches), "Maha Mrityunjayi Mantra" (if you have negative/stressed situation around) and there are many more available.

Anxious and need help

Don't use phone as and when you wake up as the first 15 minutes your subconscious mind is activated that's the key to manifest your dreams. So, you should speak affirmations or take 3 deep breaths set the intention for the day instead of wasting your time over the phone. Listen or Say "OM" at least 3 times and it can help your soul to rise up.