Watch: Nita Ambani cuts 60th birthday cake with Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, video goes viral

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani, the leading lady of the Ambani family, recently celebrated her milestone 60th birthday with her family including her sons Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, and daughter Isha Ambani. Now, a video from the birthday celebration is going viral in which Nita Ambani can be seen cutting her birthday cake with her 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta and 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant.

In a video shared by a fan page of the Ambani family, Nita Ambani can be seen surrounded by her entire family inluding her mom and mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani.

Watch the video here

In the video, Nita Ambani could be seen being escorted by Mukesh Ambani for the cake-cutting ceremony and Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta standing beside her.

Nita Ambani was dressed in a gorgeous golden-hued silk saree for the celebrations and she styled her look with an emerald layered necklace.

