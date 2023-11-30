Watch: Nita Ambani cuts 60th birthday cake with Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, video goes viral

Headlines

Meet Sholay's Sambha's daughter Vinati Makijany who is actor, producer, going viral on social media for...

Meet man who has lost over Rs 55000 crore in just one year, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, his net worth is...

This actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, it's not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, or Madhuri Dixit

Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Polling underway in 119 Assembly constituencies, all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Sholay's Sambha's daughter Vinati Makijany who is actor, producer, going viral on social media for...

Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

Vietnamese man discovers pair of chopsticks lodged in brain after months of severe headaches

8 reasons to add radish pods (mogri) in your winter diet

Top 8 highest-grossing movies of Ranbir Kapoor 

 Animals with sharpest memory

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Meet Sholay's Sambha's daughter Vinati Makijany who is actor, producer, going viral on social media for...

Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

This actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, it's not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, or Madhuri Dixit

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Watch: Nita Ambani cuts 60th birthday cake with Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, video goes viral

In the video, Nita Ambani could be seen being escorted by Mukesh Ambani for the cake-cutting ceremony and Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta standing beside her.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 07:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani, the leading lady of the Ambani family, recently celebrated her milestone 60th birthday with her family including her sons Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, and daughter Isha Ambani. Now, a video from the birthday celebration is going viral in which Nita Ambani can be seen cutting her birthday cake with her 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta and 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant. 

In a video shared by a fan page of the Ambani family, Nita Ambani can be seen surrounded by her entire family inluding her mom and mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani.

Watch the video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ambani_update)

In the video, Nita Ambani could be seen being escorted by Mukesh Ambani for the cake-cutting ceremony and Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta standing beside her. 

Nita Ambani was dressed in a gorgeous golden-hued silk saree for the celebrations and she styled her look with an emerald layered necklace.

READ | This actress dated India cricketer at peak of career, never got married, worked only in flop films, quit acting, now...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Upgrade your home with these Vacuum cleaner

What is dilated cardiomyopathy, condition designer Rohit Bal is suffering from? Know symptoms, causes

Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in several states in next 4 days; check latest forecast

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: What is rat hole mining, traditional mining method being used to rescue 41 trapped workers?

AI reimagines Animal with Mahesh Babu instead of Ranbir Kapoor in deepfake video, fans say 'but he can't...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE