Meet actress who dated India cricketer, never got married, is a single mother, worked only in flop films, now works as..

The actress we are talking about today is a Bollywood actress who has worked in Hindi as well as South films. She worked with many veteran actors. This 39-year-old actress was in love with a fast bowler.

Cinema and cricket, both are professions where people's names are often associated with each other. Many actresses fell in love with cricketers over the years. For some, this falling in love proved lucky, while for others, falling in love with a cricketer ruined their lives. Today, we are going to talk about an actress who loved an Indian cricketer. Both of them had been dating each other for 8 years, but then suddenly there was a rift in their love story and everything came to an end. Today, this actress is 39 years old and is raising her child alone. Can you guess who this actress is?

The actress we are talking about today is a Bollywood actress who has worked in Hindi as well as South films. She worked with many veteran actors. This 39-year-old actress was in love with a fast bowler. They were together for 8 years, but their love story remained incomplete. This actress got a very good start in Bollywood but did not get the success in her career that she had expected. We are talking about Isha Sharvani.

Isha Sharvani remained in the headlines more for her personal life than her professional life. She was in a relationship with Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan. Neither of them accepted their relationship in public but, both were often seen with each other at parties and events.

According to media reports, both of them met for the first time at an event of the Indian cricket team, where Isha Sharvani was performing.

Reports state that the relationship continued for 8 years and the two were also thinking about getting married. But, in the year 2012, both of them decided to get separated. After this, Zaheer Khan found his love in Chak De Indian fame Sagarika Ghatge. Whereas, Isha Sharvani is a single mother and is happy with her son Luca. There is no information about whether Isha Sharvani is married or not.

In 2012, Isha Sharvani confirmed the news of her and Zaheer Khan's breakup in an interview. However, what was the reason for the breakup? Neither of them ever disclosed this, but Isha had said in the interview that she still considers Zaheer Khan as her good friend.

After the breakup with Isha Sharvani, Zaheer Khan met Sagarika Ghatge at a friend's party. Both of them liked each other, and then friendship developed, which turned into love. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge were seen together for the first time at Yuvraj Singh's wedding in 2016.

In the year 2012, Isha Sharvani participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. Despite being in the top 3, she had to leave the show due to a leg injury. Isha Sharvani later did some other selected films like Darwaza Band Rakho, You Me Aur Hum, Lucky by Chance, and Qarib Qarib Single. Apart from this she also did some Tamil and Malayalam films.

Isha Sharvani started dancing training at the age of 13. She has achieved expertise in different dance forms like Kalaripayattu, Kathak, and Chhau dance.

Isha Sharvani's father Vissaro grew up in an Australian Christian family and later became a Buddhist monk in Thailand. After this, he came to India to learn Hindustani classical music Dhrupad. After coming here, he met Indian classical singer Daksha Seth who lived in Gujarat. Isha Sharvani currently lives in Perth, Australia with her son. Though it is unclear what Isha Sharvani does now but as per her Instagram profile, Isha Sharvani is a dance/yoga instructor.

