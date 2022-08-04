Search icon
Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: History, significance of renowned author's birth anniversary

Today is Tulsidas' 525th birthday anniversary, which will be celebrated as Tulsidas Jayanti 2022.

The renowned poet and saint Goswami Tulsidas' birth anniversary is commemorated on Tulsidas Jayanti. In North India, Tulsidas Jayanti is observed seven days after Shravan Amavasya. Today is Tulsidas' 525th birthday anniversary, which will be celebrated as Tulsidas Jayanti 2022.

Who was Goswami Tulsidas?

'Sri Ramcharitmanas', one of the greatest works of Hindu literature, was written by Tulsidas. It is the Awadhi translation of the 'Ramayana', which both academics and non - professionals can read. He is said to have encountered Lord Hanuman, who assisted him in writing the holy text. It was later revealed that he had also met Lord Rama.

Twelve novels were written by Tulsidas, who made a significant contribution to the growth of the Hindi language. He also established the custom of performing Ramayana plays on stage. His creation of the 'Hanuman Chalisa', a prayer for Lord Hanuman, is another noteworthy contribution.

Significance of Tulsidas Jayanti 

Tulsidas is a renowned author who contributed significantly to the growth of Hindi literature. On the anniversary of the author's birth, people read and recite his books, hymns, poetry, and other religious writings to honour him.

