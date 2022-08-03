Raksha Bandhan 2022: Know history, significance, date of the auspicious day | Photo: File

Raksha Bandhan, commonly referred to as Rakhi, is a festival that honours the purity and sanctity of the sibling relationship. Siblings swear on this day to always look out for and support one another no matter what. "Raksha Bandhan" means "safety bond" in its literal sense. Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that is observed on Purnima, a full moon day, in the Sawan month. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11 this year.

Brother receives a "rakhi" from his sister and promises to defend and support her for the rest of his life. The sacred string or thread of support and protection is traditionally symbolised by the "rakhi" tied around the wrist of the brother.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: History

According to Hindu mythology, the festival was inaugurated by Lord Krishna wounding his finger as a result of his sudarshan chakra during the Mahabharat period. Princess Draupadi saw his and ripped a piece of her saree and tied it around to stop the blood from spilling. Lord Krishan promised Draupadi lifetime protection in all circumstances as a result of this kind gesture. As promised, Lord Krishna stood up for Draupadi when the Kauravas attempted to destroy her dignity.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Significance

Hindu tradition dictates that a sister should apply 'tilak' to her brother's forehead and tie a rakhi around his wrist while wishing him a long and happy life. In exchange, the brother offers her a gift she likes or gives her money as a sign of love and respect. This event now focuses more on jovial gift-giving and understanding. This is more colorful and lighthearted, with playful exchanges amongst relatives, friends, and siblings.

Rakhi tying is no longer just for brother-sister relationships in the modern world. Rakhi are tied to older sisters, friends, and other distant relatives as a way for people to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in an environment where they feel secure and protected. Raksha Bandhan has traditionally been associated with a sense of security and protection.

