This dancer left family wealth, slept hungry to establish multi-crore business; worked with SRK, Kareena, Shahid

Ashley Lobo is considered to be one of the most iconic dancers and choreographers in the country, but his rise to success was not always easy.

While Bollywood has seen many big names in choreography like Farah Khan and Remo D’Souza, one of the oldest and most successful when it comes to choreography is Ashley Lobo, an Indian-Australian dancer who not only made a name in the film industry but also established a multi-crore business from scratch.

Ashley Lobo, who is the owner of The Danceworx and Navdhara Indian Dance Theatre, was not always a well-established entrepreneur and renowned choreographer that the world now knows. His success story started at a young age when he had to build his career from nothing.

Lobo’s father was an Army officer and his mother was a banker, coming from a financially comfortable background. However, Ashley Lobo never wanted to rely on his parents financially and soon took up a job with a clearing and forwarding company just at the age of 18.

During his job, he used to travel in the backs of trucks and sleep in dhabas at night. Being financially independent, he at times used to go hungry for days because of a lack of money. Looking at the two sides of India – his family’s swanky lifestyle and the nation’s adverse poverty – opened his eyes to a wider view of India.

After taking a loan from his mother, Lobo decided to go to Australia to follow his passion and study dance. From small theatre performances to big productions, Ashley Lobo slowly rose through the ranks, but his dream did not stop there.

After making a splash in Bollywood and choreographing songs for iconic actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, Ashley Lobo decided to become an entrepreneur and open his own business.

Soon Ashley Lobo established his own dance school – The Danceworx. His dance academy has hundreds of studios across the country, and his business has a revenue of Rs 133 crore as of now. Further, Ashley Lobo is known to have a net worth of over Rs 40 crore.

