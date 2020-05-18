The real taste of protest: This Hong Kong shop is selling ‘tear gas’ flavored ice cream

An ice cream parlour in the city of Hong-King is selling "Tear Gas" flavoured ice cream.

As bizarre it may sound, it is very much true according to news reports.

The main key ingredients used to create this ice cream is black peppercorns, a reminder of the pungent, spicy rounds fired by the police in Hong-Kong during months of demonstrations last year.

"It tastes like tear gas. It feels difficult to breathe at first, and it’s really pungent and irritating. It makes me want to drink a lot of water immediately," customer Anita Wong, who experienced tear gas during a protest, was quoted as saying by numerous outlets.

"I think it’s a flashback that reminds me of how painful I felt in the movement, and that I shouldn’t forget," the customer further added.

This specific flavour is reminiscent of the pro-democracy movement, which is once again seeking to regain its momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ice cream shop’s owner claimed.

"We would like to make a flavour that reminds people that they still have to persist in the protest movement and don’t lose their passion," he said.

The owner then went on to explain how he experimented with different ingredients, including wasabi and mustard, in his attempts to recreate the actual taste of tear gas.

Black pepper, according to him, came closest to replicate the tear gas taste with its throat-irritating effects.

"We roast and then grind whole black peppercorns and make them into gelato, the Italian style."

"It’s a bit hot, but we emphasize its aftertaste, which is a sensation of irritation in the throat. It just feels like breathing in tear gas,” the 31-year-old owner said.

At just $5 per serving, the tear gas flavoured ice cream has been an instant hit. Before the coronavirus outbreak happened across the globe, the shop owner claimed he was selling 20-30 scoops per day.