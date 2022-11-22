Suffering from common cold? Try these remedies to help manage symptoms this winter

File Photo

Winters are almost here, and many of us have started to experience its presence by the onset of the common cold. There is no specific cure for the common cold, however, there are some remedies, when done, can help manage the cold and ease your symptoms, keeping you from feeling so miserable.

Take a look at some common cold remedies and what we know about them

Stay Hydrated: Water, juice, clear broth, or warm lemon water with honey helps to keep the body hydrated. It is important to avoid alcohol, coffee, and caffeinated sodas which can make you dehydrated.

Resting is imperative

READ | Meet Harkirat Singh, first turbaned Sikh to be appointed Deputy Mayor of Canada's Brampton

Soothe a sore throat with a saltwater gargle. This helps in relieving sore throat. You can also try to use ice chips, sore throat sprays, etc.

Take over-the-counter saline nasal drops and sprays which will assist in relieving stuffiness.

Consult a doctor and take proper medication for your symptoms depending on your age and body type.

Drinking warm liquid to combat a cold is an age-old technique. Drink/sip chicken soup, tea, or warm apple juice for relief and to increase mucus flow.

Try honey with warm tea as it might help with coughs.

READ | DUET PG, PhD Result 2022 released at nta.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download scores

A cool-mist vaporizer or humidifier can add moisture to your surrounding and help you loosen congestion.

Try over-the-counter cold and cough medication for relief. Please take the medicines as prescribed by the doctor.