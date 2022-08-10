Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Why you should not tie Rakhi during Bhadra Kaal? Know shubh muhurat and other details

According to the Hindu calendar, this time Rakhi is held on August 11 but because of Bhadra Kaal some people have chosen to celebrate it on August 12.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Why you should not tie Rakhi during Bhadra Kaal? Know shubh muhurat and other details
Representational Image

Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the everlasting bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie multicolored Rakhi on their brothers' wrists on this day. Along with this, the sisters desire their brother's long life. The brother likewise swears to safeguard his sister. There is a practice of tying Rakhi at an auspicious hour on the day of Raksha Bandhan. Know why you should never tie rakhi during 'Bhadra Kaal'. Also, know when will Rakshabandhan be observed this year? (Rakshabandhan 2022 Exact Date).

What is Bhadra Kaal?

According to religious beliefs, auspicious works are not done in Bhadra Kaal. This is the reason that even Rakhi is not tied in Bhadrakal.

Bhadra is the daughter of Lord Suryadev and sister of King Shani. Like Shani, its nature is also said to be harsh. In order to control his nature, Lord Brahma placed him in Vishti Karan, a major part of the Kalgana or Panchang.

The Panchang states that the Sawan month's full moon day (Shravan/Sawan Purnima) would begin at 10:38 AM on August 11, 2022, and end at 7.05 AM on August 12, 2022. Bhadrakal starts on August 11 from dawn until 8:51 p.m.

Shubh Muhurat and the date for Rakshabandhan

According to Hinduism, no auspicious work should be done after sunset. Rakhi cannot be tied to brothers in Bhadrakal or at night because of this.

The full moon, on the other hand, will not rise until 7.05 a.m. on August 12. Udayatithi will be currently present, but Bhadra not. As a result, some people believe that tying a rakhi on August 12th is more fitting and auspicious. If you intend to tie a rakhi on August 12th, do it before 7.05 a.m.

READ|  Raksha Bandhan 2022: Pamper your sister with these thoughtful gifts on the occasion of Rakhi

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JoSAA Counselling 2022 will begin once JEE Advance 2022 is over: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.