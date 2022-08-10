Raksha Bandhan 2022: Why you should not tie Rakhi during Bhadra Kaal? Know shubh muhurat and other details

Representational Image

Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the everlasting bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie multicolored Rakhi on their brothers' wrists on this day. Along with this, the sisters desire their brother's long life. The brother likewise swears to safeguard his sister. There is a practice of tying Rakhi at an auspicious hour on the day of Raksha Bandhan. Know why you should never tie rakhi during 'Bhadra Kaal'. Also, know when will Rakshabandhan be observed this year? (Rakshabandhan 2022 Exact Date).

What is Bhadra Kaal?

According to religious beliefs, auspicious works are not done in Bhadra Kaal. This is the reason that even Rakhi is not tied in Bhadrakal.

Bhadra is the daughter of Lord Suryadev and sister of King Shani. Like Shani, its nature is also said to be harsh. In order to control his nature, Lord Brahma placed him in Vishti Karan, a major part of the Kalgana or Panchang.

The Panchang states that the Sawan month's full moon day (Shravan/Sawan Purnima) would begin at 10:38 AM on August 11, 2022, and end at 7.05 AM on August 12, 2022. Bhadrakal starts on August 11 from dawn until 8:51 p.m.

Shubh Muhurat and the date for Rakshabandhan

According to Hinduism, no auspicious work should be done after sunset. Rakhi cannot be tied to brothers in Bhadrakal or at night because of this.

The full moon, on the other hand, will not rise until 7.05 a.m. on August 12. Udayatithi will be currently present, but Bhadra not. As a result, some people believe that tying a rakhi on August 12th is more fitting and auspicious. If you intend to tie a rakhi on August 12th, do it before 7.05 a.m.

