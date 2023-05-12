Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh wore oversized men's shirts to internship, know why

On the business reality series Shark Tank India, Vineeta Singh serves as one of the judges alongside Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, and Namita Thapar. The businesswoman and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics recently discussed how she experienced discrimination early in her career simply because she was a woman. When she first entered the workforce, she experienced sexism from her managers and possible investors. To blend in and avoid running the danger of not getting a job offer, she had to change her clothes for the internship.

The businesswoman and her husband, Kaushik Mukherjee, co-founded their firm and have been partners for more than ten years. Two little sons belong to the couple. According to Forbes India Magazine, Vineeta, who has an estimated net worth of 600 crore, is one of the most prominent women in India. She travelled to Mumbai in her 20s to pursue her business dream despite being originally from Delhi.

On the chat show What Women Want, Vineeta spoke with actor Kareena Kapoor about the times she experienced gender discrimination. She admitted, "I have had various types of sexist encounters, starting with the fact that I was told, we don't invest in women founded companies. Only when your husband joins the business, we will give you a cheque. Two, when I was doing my internship at ITC, I was told that the jeans and tight tops that I wear to the factory was not okay. I remember overnight I had called my mother from Delhi to Saharanpur with big baggy shirts, men's shirts and every single day of my two-month internship, I wore those oversized men's shirts because I didn't want that to be the reason I don't get an offer."

She also added that this happened to her 20 years ago and now she would fight back and say something. Back then, people openly said these things, but now people are slightly better.

Shark Tank India's second season, hosted by comedian Rahul Dia, premiered on January 2, 2023. On the final episode of this season, Vineeta and Kaushik presented their company to the other judges.