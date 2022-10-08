Sharad Purnima 2022 date, time: Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja tithi, mahurat, vrat rituals

File photo

Sharad Purnima, also known as Kumara Purnima or Kojagiri or Kojagori Purnima is one of the important festivals in the eastern parts of the country, in the states of West Bengal, Assam and Odisha. Kojagari is one of the most significant Purnima or Full Moon nights for Hindus and it will be celebrated on October 9 this year. Sharad Purnima is observed in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

In Bengal, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi on Sharad Purnima for prosperity and abundance. It also marks the harvest festival, signifying the end of the rainy season. According to the Panchang, the Kojagari Puja this year will fall on October 9. The Purnima tithi began at 03.41 am on October 9 and will end at 02.25 pm on October 10. The shubh muhurat for kojagiri is on October 9 from 11:50 pm to 12:30 am.

People, especially women observe the day-long Sharad Purnima fast (vrat) and prayers to Goddess Laxmi and Lord Vishnu. The puja samagri must include incense, lamp, kheer as an offering. Many people also feed brahmans and provide offerings to pandits.

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja

In several parts of eastern India such as Bengal, Assa, Odisha, eastern Bihar, Goddess Lakshmi or Maa Lokkhi is worshipped on Sharad Purnima. Maa Lokkhi as Lakshmi or the goddess of wealth is called in Bengali is described as chapala or fickle-minded and so devotees worship Lakshmi to win her affection and blessings. According to legend, the Goddess Lakshmi visits the houses of people to bless them when they worship her at night. Kojagari is derived from the Bengali words Ke Jago Re meaning 'who is awake' and it is believed that the goddess visits houses where people worship her on that night.