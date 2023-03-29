Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for March 30 in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Kolkata, other cities (file photo)

Ramadan 2023: The holy month of Ramadan is considered the most important month among Muslims across the world. The month-long period is considered sacred for all believers. This year, Ramadan or Ramzan began on March 23 in India and will culminate on April 21.

During Ramadan, Muslims across the world observe a fast or roza. They wake up early in the morning to have their first meal called sehri. Until dusk, they refrain from eating or drinking. In the evening, they break their fast by eating dates and drinking water. Later, they have their evening meal called iftaar. Hence, knowing the times for Sehri and Iftar is required for fasting.

Ramadan is a time for Muslims to identify the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed. Due to differences in the times of sunset and sunrise, the Sehri and Iftar times may differ in parts of India including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, and other Indian states.

Sehri and Iftar timings for March 30:

Delhi

Sehri- 04:54 am

Iftar- 06:39 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:21 am

Iftar- 06:53 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 04:59 am

Iftar- 06:30 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:41 am

Iftar- 06:23 pm

Srinagar

Sehri- 04:56 am

Iftar- 06:57 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:53 am

Iftar- 06:21 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:16 am

Iftar- 05:52 pm

Patna

Sehri- 04:26 am

Iftar- 06:06 pm

Jaipur

Sehri- 05:02 am

Iftar- 06:46 pm

Bhopal

Sehri- 04:59 am

Iftar- 06:39 pm

Indore

Sehri- 05:05 am

Iftar- 06:45 pm

Pune

Sehri- 05:17 am

Iftar- 06:51 pm

Bengaluru

Sehri- 05:06 am

Iftar- 06:35 pm

