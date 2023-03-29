Ram Navami 2023: Puja muhurat timings, significance, WhatsApp quotes, Facebook messages, SMS to wish your loved ones

File Photo

Ram Navami, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, is going to be celebrated tomorrow - March 30, 2023. Lord Rama also pronounced as Lord Ram is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. Ram Navami is the occasion to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, who is the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. This day is also known as Shri Ram Janmotsav.

Ram Navami 2023 Date and Time

As per the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami will be celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra month (usually in March or April). This year it will be celebrated on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

As per the Drik Panchang, the Ram Navami madhyahna muhurat will start at 11:11 am and will end at 1:40 pm.

Ram Navami 2023 Shubh Muhurat

Ram Navami madhyahna Moment: 12:26 pm

Navami Titi Begins at 9:07 pm on March 29 and Navami Tithi will end at 11:30 pm on March 30.

Ram Navami 2023 History and Significance

Lord Ram was the eldest son of King Dasaratha and his first wife Kausalya of Ayodhya. The festival is celebrated and observed across the country by reciting stories of Lord Rama, his journey through life, and his teachings as part of the Indian epic Ramayana.

Lord Ram's followers visit temples and offer prayers on the occasion to celebrate the grand Indian festival. People also send happy Ram Navami messages to their loved ones to spread blessings. Lord Rama is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the preserver in the Hindu trinity of Gods.

Ram Navami 2023 quotes, wishes, and WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones

Today, we will share with you some Happy Ram Navami messages to wish your loved ones on this optimistic and special occasion.

Here is the hope that your life is brightened with the divine blessings of Lord Ram. Happy Ram Navami!

Ram ji ki jyoti se noor milta hai, sabke dilo ko shurur milta hai, jo bhi jata Ram ji ke dwar, kuch na kuch jarur milta hai. Happy Ram Navmi!

Om Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram, wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness & blessings of Ram Navami!

May your soul brighten up with joy and your home lighten up with divine blessings on this Ram Navami and always. Happy Ram Navami!

May divine blessings of peace and virtue shower on you on Ram Navami and always! Happy Ram Navami!

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama. Happy Ram Navami!

Ram Navami wishes and blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Rama bless you all with good things and perfect health. Happy Ram Navami!