When is Raksha Bandhan, August 11 or 12? Know the right date and time here

Raksha Bandhan 2022

There has been confusion about the date, time and subh muhurat of Rakshabandan 2022 as Shravan Purnima is taking place on August 11, Thursday. Also, Bhadra too is taking place on August 11 (Thursday) which is considered inauspicious.

However, as per the government calendar, Raksha Bandhan 2022 is on August 11.

What is Bhadra Kaal?

According to religious beliefs, auspicious works are not done in Bhadra Kaal. This is the reason that even Rakhi is not tied in Bhadrakal.

Here's the correct date and time for Raksha Bandhan 2022.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, time and shubh muhurat

Purnima Tithi begins - August 11, 2022 (Thursday) - 10:38 am

Purnima Tithi ends - August 12, 2022 (Friday) - 07:05 am

Bhadra time – August 11, 2022 (Thursday) - 10:38 am

Bhadra ends – August 11, 2022 (Thursday) - 08:51 pm

Auspicious time – August 11, 2022 (Thursday) - 08:51 pm to 09:12 pm

However, according to Hinduism, no auspicious work should be done after sunset. Rakhi cannot be tied to brothers in Bhadrakal or at night because of this.

Shubh Muhurat for Rakhi on August 12 are as follows

Abhijeet Muhurat - August 12, 2022 (Friday) 11:59 am to 12:52 pm

Shubh Choghadiya - August 12, 2022 (Friday) 12:52 pm to 02:05 pm

Astrologers say Rakhi can be tied at any time on August 12 as Purnima Tithi falls on this day. So, August 12 can be used to celebrate the event. On August 11, anyone who wishes to tie a rakhi can do so, but after Bhadra time.

