Lifestyle

Radhika Merchant dazzles in yellow lehenga as she poses with Janhvi Kapoor, see pic

The image portrayed Janhvi and Radhika donning enchanting ethnic attire, each exuding its own unique charm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

In the midst of the wedding season buzz, actress Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a captivating picture alongside Radhika Merchant, offering a delightful duo of fashion inspirations just in time for this celebratory period.

The image portrayed Janhvi and Radhika donning enchanting ethnic attire, each exuding its own unique charm. Janhvi, adorned in a graceful pink saree, emanated elegance, while Radhika, fiancee to Anant Ambani, exuded a radiant aura in a resplendent yellow lehenga.

Radhika's fashion sensibilities stood out as she embraced a bright and vivacious yellow lehenga adorned with intricate floral motifs, creating an ethereal appeal. The ensemble, consisting of a coordinated blouse and dupatta, accentuated her poise. What truly stole the spotlight, however, were her exquisite jewelry choices: a captivating choker paired with dangling earrings, adding a touch of glamour to her overall look.

Meanwhile, Janhvi captured attention in her striking pink saree, paired with an embellished sleeveless blouse. Her meticulously blow-dried hair cascading down and her choice of minimal makeup exuded a natural grace that complemented her ensemble perfectly.

Radhika's fashion choices have often been a beacon of inspiration, and in this appearance, her vibrant yet sophisticated style undoubtedly sets remarkable bridesmaid fashion goals for the season.

 

