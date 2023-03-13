Search icon
Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone gets mistaken for Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves by Vogue

Oscar 2023: Deepika Padukone stylishly appeared in a black velvet off-shoulder custom Louis Vuitton.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone gets misidentified as model Camila Ales by Gitty Images and Vogue

This year, Deepika was the only actor from India who made it to Oscars 2023 as one of the presenters. 

Deepika proudly announced the live performance of Naatu Naatu, the song from the movie RRR which went on to win the Best Original Song trophy.

While Deepika Padukone represented India globally, she got misunderstood as Camila Alves, A Brazilian model. 

Netizens noticed the mistake and pointed it out by sharing a screenshot of Getty Images misidentifying Deepika as Camila Alves. Not just GettyImages but APF and vogue also made the same mistake identified by the social media user. 

For the 95th Academy Awards, Deepika appeared in a black velvet off-shouldered custom Louis Vuitton gown. Giving her outfit retro Hollywood vibes, the actress completed her look with delicate Cartier jewellery. 

At the Oscars 2023, Deepika announced the live performance of Naatu Naatu with a speech. She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres worldwide and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

 

