Nora Fatehi looks like an Arabian dream in stunning ornamental kaftan dress

Nora Fatehi is a fashion icon, there is no denying that. Whether it is couture gowns, simple airport looks, or workout clothes, Nora makes a strong style statement whenever she steps out.

Recently, the dancer and actor went to Dubai to attend an event. For the occasion, she slipped into an ivory ensemble and looked like an Arabian dream. Nora took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her look.

For the occasion, Nora chose to wear a heavily-embellished and floor-sweeping kaftan cape dress. The kaftan that Nora wore is from the label Imane Haute Couture. The full-sleeve ivory kaftan featured gold and pink embellishments all over the dress and sleeves.

Nora cinched her waist with an embellished belt to accentuate her breathtaking curves. Nora layered the kaftan over an ivory-coloured long-tailing dress that had a knee-high split and gold embroidery. She completed her look by teaming it up with a traditional gold necklace, earrings, and metallic court heels.

As for her shoes, Nora chose to wear Christian Louboutin Galativi P Strass heels for the occasion. The embellished pumps are worth Rs 87,447 (USD 1,195).

The website describes it as "the tapered lines of the Galativi Strass offer an enchanting marriage of textures. This black shoe from Maison Christian Louboutin consists of a mesh accentuated by strass on the front. A suede calfskin border and heel cap atop a 100 mm heel afford this shoe elegance and sophistication."

Nora left her long hair open in side-parting and styled them in her signature soft curls look. Because her dress was heavy, the actor opted for a soft shimmery eye shadow, light pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, mascara-clad lashes, beaming highlighter, and dewy face to finish off her look.