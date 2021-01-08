Viral! Nora Fatehi's sultry after workout video is unmissable

Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly one of the hottest celebrities in Bollywood. She makes sure to share her sexy videos and photos on her social media account for all her fans.

On Thursday, the dancer and actor shared a sultry video on a yoga mat just after she finished her workout. Nora adorned a revealing black tank top as she sweated it out after her intense workout.

Check it out here.

On the work front, Nora was last seen in Remo D'Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which was released last January co-starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

She recently featured in the music video of Guru Randhawa’s single, Naach Meri Rani, which is nearing the 300-million views mark on YouTube.

Currently, Nora is gearing up for the release of Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk.

She had recently also appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show 'What Women Want' and had expressed her desire to marry Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan.

After the talk show, showering her with praises, Kareena had said in a statement, "I interviewed Nora Fatehi today and it was quite a revelation for me because you only see her through her songs, you tend to only know her through that. But for the fact, when she came on the show and she spoke about breaking stereotypes, she spoke so well that I was so taken in by her and she seems so sensible and right, the way she was speaking so sure, I got to know her, because we have never really met."